ZTE Axon 11 vs Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1065 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 625 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|86.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
625
Poco F3 GT +49%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1971
Poco F3 GT +71%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
328717
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MiFavor 10
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5065 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 324 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1