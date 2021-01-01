ZTE Axon 11 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (625 against 450 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 629 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|836 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
629
Poco X3 GT +11%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
Poco X3 GT +47%
2885
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
330439
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MiFavor 10
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 4 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. It has a better display, performance, software, and battery life.
