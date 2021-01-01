Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs Poco X3 GT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (625 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 629 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Poco X3 GT

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Axon 11 +39%
625 nits
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 11 +4%
87.9%
Poco X3 GT
84.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 3 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 750 MHz 836 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11
629
Poco X3 GT +11%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11
1968
Poco X3 GT +47%
2885
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11
330439
Poco X3 GT
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MiFavor 10 MIUI 12.5
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 42 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11
88.8 dB
Poco X3 GT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 July 2021
Release date March 2020 August 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 4 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. It has a better display, performance, software, and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

