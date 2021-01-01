Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs Axon 10 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 11 vs 10 Pro

ЗТЕ Аксон 11
ZTE Axon 11
VS
ЗТЕ Аксон 10 Про
ZTE Axon 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the ZTE Axon 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (608 against 399 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (423K versus 327K)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 612 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Axon 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 87.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 11 +52%
608 nits
Axon 10 Pro
399 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Axon 11
87.9%
Axon 10 Pro
87.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and ZTE Axon 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11
612
Axon 10 Pro +19%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11
1934
Axon 10 Pro +33%
2571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11
327272
Axon 10 Pro +30%
423938

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10 MiFavor 10.0
OS size 11 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11 +6%
88.8 dB
Axon 10 Pro
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 0.882 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. But if the display, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or ZTE Axon 11
2. Huawei P30 Pro or ZTE Axon 11
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or ZTE Axon 11
4. OnePlus 7T or ZTE Axon 11
5. Apple iPhone 11 or ZTE Axon 10 Pro
6. Huawei P30 or ZTE Axon 10 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or ZTE Axon 10 Pro
8. Oppo Realme X2 Pro or ZTE Axon 10 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 20 or ZTE Axon 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish