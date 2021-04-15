ZTE Axon 30 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1554 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3046 mAh
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 467K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (815 against 711 nits)
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1347 and 1131 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|99.4%
|PWM
|757 Hz
|290 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 1024 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1131
iPhone 11 Pro +19%
1347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +14%
3647
3188
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
459816
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 30 Ultra +53%
715411
467043
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MyOS 11
|-
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (74% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:44 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:46 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +15%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 30 Ultra +3%
15:55 hr
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 30 Ultra +56%
26:47 hr
17:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 738 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
