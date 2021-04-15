Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 30 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1554 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3046 mAh
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 467K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (815 against 711 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1347 and 1131 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 30 Ultra
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.4%
PWM 757 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 30 Ultra
711 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +15%
815 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 30 Ultra +11%
91.1%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra
1131
iPhone 11 Pro +19%
1347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +14%
3647
iPhone 11 Pro
3188
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 30 Ultra +53%
715411
iPhone 11 Pro
467043

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MyOS 11 -
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 30 Ultra
11:46 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +15%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 30 Ultra +3%
15:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 30 Ultra +56%
26:47 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 30 Ultra +5%
89.3 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 738 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

