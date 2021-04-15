Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.