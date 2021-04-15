Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 30 Ultra vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 416K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (711 against 614 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 30 Ultra
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99%
PWM 757 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 30 Ultra +16%
711 nits
P30 Pro
614 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 30 Ultra +2%
91.1%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +66%
1131
P30 Pro
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +57%
3647
P30 Pro
2325
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 30 Ultra
n/a
P30 Pro
304588
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 30 Ultra +72%
715411
P30 Pro
416667

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MyOS 11 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 30 Ultra
11:46 hr
P30 Pro +24%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 30 Ultra
15:55 hr
P30 Pro +30%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 30 Ultra
26:47 hr
P30 Pro +3%
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 30 Ultra +2%
89.3 dB
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 March 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 738 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

