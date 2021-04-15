Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 30 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20

ЗТЕ Аксон 30 Ultra
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 483K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (711 against 621 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 30 Ultra
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.9%
PWM 757 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 30 Ultra +14%
711 nits
Galaxy Note 20
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 30 Ultra +2%
91.1%
Galaxy Note 20
89.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2400 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +31%
3647
Galaxy Note 20
2786
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 30 Ultra +48%
715411
Galaxy Note 20
483228

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MyOS 11 One UI 2.5
OS size 19 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 30 Ultra +2%
89.3 dB
Galaxy Note 20
87.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 August 2020
Release date April 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 738 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Axon 30 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. ZTE Axon 30 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. ZTE Axon 30 Ultra or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
4. ZTE Axon 30 Ultra or OnePlus 9
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Apple iPhone 11
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Huawei Honor 20
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish