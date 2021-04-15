Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 30 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 487K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1131 and 918 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 395 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (97 vs 91 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (811 against 711 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 30 Ultra
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.7%
PWM 757 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 30 Ultra
711 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus +14%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 30 Ultra +1%
91.1%
Galaxy S20 Plus
90.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 30 Ultra +47%
715411
Galaxy S20 Plus
487729

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MyOS 11 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 30 Ultra
11:46 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +13%
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 30 Ultra
15:55 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +10%
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 30 Ultra +26%
26:47 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 30 Ultra +5%
89.3 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2020
Release date April 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 738 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. But if the display, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

