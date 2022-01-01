Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Vivo X80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.