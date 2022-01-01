Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 30 Ultra vs X80 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Vivo X80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (1015 against 698 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 812K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 30 Ultra
vs
X80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 517 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 757 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Axon 30 Ultra
698 nits
X80 Pro +45%
1015 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 30 Ultra +1%
91.1%
X80 Pro
89.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Vivo X80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra
1127
X80 Pro +5%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +2%
3582
X80 Pro
3518
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Axon 30 Ultra
812062
X80 Pro +23%
1000169
CPU 204018 224784
GPU 319580 437220
Memory 122658 163013
UX 158258 169925
Total score 812062 1000169
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 12795 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MyOS 11 Funtouch OS 12
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (74% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 10:35 hr
Watching video 12:39 hr 11:43 hr
Gaming 05:08 hr 05:05 hr
Standby 93 hr 78 hr
General battery life
Axon 30 Ultra
26:59 hr
X80 Pro +1%
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 30 Ultra
89.3 dB
X80 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 April 2022
Release date April 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X80 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra.

