ZTE Axon 30 Ultra vs Vivo X80 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on April 15, 2021, against the Vivo X80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (1015 against 698 nits)
- 31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 812K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|517 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|PWM
|757 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
X80 Pro +5%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 30 Ultra +2%
3582
3518
|CPU
|204018
|224784
|GPU
|319580
|437220
|Memory
|122658
|163013
|UX
|158258
|169925
|Total score
|812062
|1000169
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12795
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MyOS 11
|Funtouch OS 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (74% in 30 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:44 hr
|0:39 hr
|Web browsing
|08:18 hr
|10:35 hr
|Watching video
|12:39 hr
|11:43 hr
|Gaming
|05:08 hr
|05:05 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|78 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X80 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra.
