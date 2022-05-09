Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 40 Ultra vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Axon 40 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (1513 against 785 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 40 Ultra
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 93.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 40 Ultra +93%
1513 nits
10 Pro
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 40 Ultra +3%
93.1%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Axon 40 Ultra
n/a
10 Pro
1016118
CPU - 229138
GPU - 438172
Memory - 172155
UX - 168167
Total score - 1016118
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
PCMark 3.0 score - 11231
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM MyOS 12 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:32 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Axon 40 Ultra
n/a
10 Pro
30:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 150°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 91 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 40 Ultra
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 January 2022
Release date May 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
