Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Axon 40 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.