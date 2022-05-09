Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 40 Ultra vs X80 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Axon 40 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 9, 2022, against the Vivo X80 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (1513 against 1015 nits)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • 29% higher pixel density (517 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 40 Ultra
vs
X80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93.1% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Axon 40 Ultra +49%
1513 nits
X80 Pro
1015 nits

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 40 Ultra +4%
93.1%
X80 Pro
89.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and Vivo X80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Axon 40 Ultra
n/a
X80 Pro
1000169
CPU - 224784
GPU - 437220
Memory - 163013
UX - 169925
Total score - 1000169
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MyOS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:35 hr
Watching video - 11:43 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 78 hr
General battery life
Axon 40 Ultra
n/a
X80 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 91 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date May 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80 Pro.

