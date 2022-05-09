ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs Vivo X80 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Axon 40 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 9, 2022, against the Vivo X80 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (1513 against 1015 nits)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
- 29% higher pixel density (517 vs 400 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|517 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.1%
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3518
|CPU
|-
|224784
|GPU
|-
|437220
|Memory
|-
|163013
|UX
|-
|169925
|Total score
|-
|1000169
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MyOS 12
|Funtouch OS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:39 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:43 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|78 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 91 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80 Pro.
