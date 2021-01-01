Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 9 Pro vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (767 against 512 nits)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 336K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 9 Pro
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM 240 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 5 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Axon 9 Pro
512 nits
Mate 20 +50%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 9 Pro
83.3%
Mate 20 +6%
88%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
507
Mate 20 +27%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
1949
Mate 20 +14%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 9 Pro
264517
Mate 20 +3%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 9 Pro
336683
Mate 20 +11%
374032
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (165th and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size 18 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mate 20
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mate 20
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 130° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 9 Pro +5%
82.1 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

