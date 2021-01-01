ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (767 against 512 nits)
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 336K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|88%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|-
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
Mate 20 +27%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1949
Mate 20 +14%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
264517
Mate 20 +3%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
336683
Mate 20 +11%
374032
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (165th and 149th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
22:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|130°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 9 Pro.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1