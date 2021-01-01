Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 9 Pro vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs OnePlus 6

ZTE Axon 9 Pro
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (512 against 454 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 9 Pro
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.12%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM 240 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 9 Pro +13%
512 nits
OnePlus 6
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight - 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 9 Pro
83.3%
OnePlus 6 +1%
84.12%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 9 Pro and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
1949
OnePlus 6 +16%
2253
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 9 Pro +3%
264517
OnePlus 6
256057
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 9 Pro
336683
OnePlus 6 +7%
359957
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (165th and 152nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
27:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 130° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 9 Pro +1%
82.1 dB
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 May 2018
Release date October 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 612 USD
SAR (head) - 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 9 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6.

