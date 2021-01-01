Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 9 Pro vs Galaxy S9 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9

VS
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 272K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 400 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (651 against 512 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 568 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 9 Pro
512 nits
Galaxy S9 +27%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 9 Pro
83.3%
Galaxy S9
83.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 710 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 9 Pro +27%
507
Galaxy S9
400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 9 Pro +2%
1949
Galaxy S9
1915
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 9 Pro +8%
264517
Galaxy S9
244030
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 9 Pro +24%
336683
Galaxy S9
272368
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (165th and 261st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One One UI 2,1
OS size 18 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 130° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 9 Pro
82.1 dB
Galaxy S9 +5%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2018
Release date October 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 837 USD
SAR (head) - 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 9 Pro.

