ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (622 against 512 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|83.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|140.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|-
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1949
Mi 8 +2%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
264517
Mi 8 +12%
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
336683
Mi 8 +1%
340602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (165th and 160th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|18 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
22:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|130°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
105
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.701 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.662 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 9 Pro. But if the performance, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.
