ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9

ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 336K)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (617 against 512 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 507 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 9 Pro
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 5 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 9 Pro
512 nits
Mi 9 +21%
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight - 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 9 Pro
83.3%
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
507
Mi 9 +22%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
1949
Mi 9 +21%
2366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 9 Pro
264517
Mi 9 +47%
388109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 9 Pro
336683
Mi 9 +29%
433287
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 18 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 130° 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Axon 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 9 Pro
82.1 dB
Mi 9 +6%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

