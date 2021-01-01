ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Axon 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the ZTE Axon 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (512 against 391 nits)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 336K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 731 and 507 points
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|87.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|277 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|-
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
Axon 10 Pro +44%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1949
Axon 10 Pro +32%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
264517
Axon 10 Pro +43%
378100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
336683
Axon 10 Pro +12%
377490
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (165th and 146th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|MiFavor 10.0
|OS size
|18 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|Yes, Qi
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|130°
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|May 2019
|Release date
|October 2018
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.882 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
