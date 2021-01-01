Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 9 Pro vs Axon 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the ZTE Axon 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (512 against 391 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 336K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 731 and 507 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 9 Pro
vs
Axon 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 87.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 9 Pro +31%
512 nits
Axon 10 Pro
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 9 Pro
83.3%
Axon 10 Pro +6%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 9 Pro and ZTE Axon 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
507
Axon 10 Pro +44%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
1949
Axon 10 Pro +32%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 9 Pro
264517
Axon 10 Pro +43%
378100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 9 Pro
336683
Axon 10 Pro +12%
377490
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One MiFavor 10.0
OS size 18 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi Yes, Qi
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 130° 125°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2 f/2
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 9 Pro
82.1 dB
Axon 10 Pro +2%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 May 2019
Release date October 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 0.882 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

