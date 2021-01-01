Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 9 Pro vs Axon 11 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 9 Pro vs Axon 11

ЗТЕ Аксон 9 Про
VS
ЗТЕ Аксон 11
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
ZTE Axon 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch ZTE Axon 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 30, 2018, against the ZTE Axon 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (612 against 512 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 615 and 507 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 9 Pro
vs
Axon 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 87.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 9 Pro
512 nits
Axon 11 +20%
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 9 Pro
83.3%
Axon 11 +6%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 9 Pro and ZTE Axon 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 620
GPU clock 710 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 9 Pro
507
Axon 11 +21%
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 9 Pro +2%
1949
Axon 11
1911
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 9 Pro
264517
Axon 11
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 9 Pro +3%
336683
Axon 11
327080
AnTuTu Android Rating (165th and 180th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 10.0
ROM Android One MiFavor 10
OS size 18 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 130° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 9 Pro
82.1 dB
Axon 11 +8%
88.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 March 2020
Release date October 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 9 Pro.

