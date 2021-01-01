Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

ЗТЕ Блэйд 20 Смарт
ZTE Blade 20 Smart
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 148K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • 57% higher pixel density (415 vs 265 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 265 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart +15%
169852
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 November 2018
Release date January 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade 20 Smart. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 or ZTE Blade 20 Smart
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or ZTE Blade 20 Smart
3. Oppo Realme 5 or ZTE Blade 20 Smart
4. ZTE Blade V10 or Blade 20 Smart
5. Huawei P30 Lite or Honor 10 Lite
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Huawei Honor 10 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei Honor 10 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Huawei Honor 10 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish