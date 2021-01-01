Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Samsung Galaxy A12

ЗТЕ Блэйд 20 Смарт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
ZTE Blade 20 Smart
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 92K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 282 and 166 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.49 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 265 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 337 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 864:1
Max. Brightness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A12
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade 20 Smart +1%
82.9%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 800 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +70%
282
Galaxy A12
166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +10%
1112
Galaxy A12
1015
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart +85%
170705
Galaxy A12
92091
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MiFavor 9.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 November 2020
Release date January 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade 20 Smart.

