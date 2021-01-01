Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Samsung Galaxy A41

ЗТЕ Блэйд 20 Смарт
ZTE Blade 20 Smart
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 63% higher pixel density (431 vs 265 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 265 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Blade 20 Smart
82.9%
Galaxy A41 +4%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart
1127
Galaxy A41 +6%
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart
169852
Galaxy A41 +2%
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (294th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MiFavor 9.1 One UI 2.1
OS size - 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date January 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Blade 20 Smart or Huawei Honor 10i
2. ZTE Blade 20 Smart or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. ZTE Blade 20 Smart or Huawei Honor 9X
4. ZTE Blade 20 Smart or Oppo Realme 5
5. ZTE Blade 20 Smart or ZTE Blade V10
6. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish