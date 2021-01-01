Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Vivo Y19 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Vivo Y19

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Vivo Y19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Modern USB Type-C port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y19
  • 49% higher pixel density (395 vs 265 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 283 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Vivo Y19

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 265 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.4%

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Vivo Y19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 9.1 Funtouch 9.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 November 2019
Release date January 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Y19. It has a better display, performance, and connectivity.

