ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Vivo Y19
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Vivo Y19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
- Modern USB Type-C port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y19
- 49% higher pixel density (395 vs 265 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 283 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|265 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|84.4%
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Red
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|MediaTek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
283
Vivo Y19 +28%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
Vivo Y19 +15%
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169852
Vivo Y19 +8%
183373
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (297th and 260th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.1
|Funtouch 9.2
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|November 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.498 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.303 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Y19. It has a better display, performance, and connectivity.
