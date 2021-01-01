Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Xiaomi Mi A3

ЗТЕ Блэйд 20 Смарт
ZTE Blade 20 Smart
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 265 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Mi A3
358 nits

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade 20 Smart
82.9%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 20 Smart
283
Mi A3 +6%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +2%
1127
Mi A3
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart
169852
Mi A3 +3%
174673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (297th and 278th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.1 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Mi A3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 July 2019
Release date January 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade 20 Smart.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and ZTE Blade 20 Smart
2. Huawei Honor 9X and ZTE Blade 20 Smart
3. Oppo Realme 5 and ZTE Blade 20 Smart
4. ZTE Blade V10 and ZTE Blade 20 Smart
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Huawei Honor 10i and Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi A3
9. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Xiaomi Mi A3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish