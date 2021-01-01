Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.