ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Xiaomi Redmi 7A

ЗТЕ Блэйд 20 Смарт
ZTE Blade 20 Smart
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Has a 1.04 inches larger screen size
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 90K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 11% higher pixel density (295 vs 265 PPI)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Redmi 7A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 265 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 74.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.2%
PWM - 384 Hz
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 888:1
Max. Brightness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 7A
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Blade 20 Smart +11%
82.9%
Redmi 7A
74.4%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505
GPU clock 800 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +57%
283
Redmi 7A
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +39%
1127
Redmi 7A
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart +88%
169852
Redmi 7A
90533

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.1 MIUI 12
OS size - 6.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 May 2019
Release date January 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade 20 Smart is definitely a better buy.

