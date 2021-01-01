Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Redmi 8A – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A

ZTE Blade 20 Smart
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 94K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 283 and 180 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Redmi 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 265 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 8A
398 nits

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Blade 20 Smart +1%
82.9%
Redmi 8A
81.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505
GPU clock 800 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +57%
283
Redmi 8A
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +40%
1127
Redmi 8A
807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart +79%
169852
Redmi 8A
94753

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.1 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 September 2019
Release date January 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg 0.232 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade 20 Smart is definitely a better buy.

