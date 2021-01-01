Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade 20 Smart vs Redmi 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 49% higher pixel density (395 vs 265 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 169K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 283 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Redmi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 265 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Blade 20 Smart
82.9%
Redmi 9
83.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 20 Smart
283
Redmi 9 +25%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart
1127
Redmi 9 +16%
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart
169852
Redmi 9 +18%
200805
AnTuTu Android Results (294th and 226th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MiFavor 9.1 MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
31:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
83.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 June 2020
Release date January 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

