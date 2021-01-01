Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.