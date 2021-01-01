Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.