ZTE Blade 20 Smart vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

ZTE Blade 20 Smart
VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch ZTE Blade 20 Smart (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • 54% higher pixel density (409 vs 265 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 283 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade 20 Smart
vs
Redmi Note 8T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 265 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 80.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 46.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Blade 20 Smart +3%
82.9%
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart
1127
Redmi Note 8T +21%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade 20 Smart +2%
169852
Redmi Note 8T
166132

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.1 MIUI 12
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28.21 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 November 2019
Release date January 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg 0.74 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T is definitely a better buy.

