Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A5 2020 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 14, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.