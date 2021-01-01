ZTE Blade A5 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy A01
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A5 2020 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 14, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A5 2020
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 81K)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 139 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|-
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
139
Galaxy A01 +25%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
785
Galaxy A01 +4%
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81664
Galaxy A01 +12%
91263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A01. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.
