Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A5 2020 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 14, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A5 2020
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 81K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 139 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A5 2020
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Blade A5 2020
n/a
Galaxy A01
429 nits

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade A5 2020 +8%
81%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A5 2020 and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 505
GPU clock - 450 MHz
FLOPS - ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A5 2020
139
Galaxy A01 +25%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade A5 2020
81664
Galaxy A01 +12%
91263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2019 December 2019
Release date January 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A01. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.

