Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A5 2020 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 14, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A5 2020
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 140 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A5 2020
vs
Redmi 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Blade A5 2020
n/a
Redmi 8A
398 nits

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Blade A5 2020
81%
Redmi 8A +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A5 2020 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 505
GPU clock - 450 MHz
FLOPS - ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A5 2020
140
Redmi 8A +29%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A5 2020
796
Redmi 8A +1%
807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade A5 2020
89384
Redmi 8A +6%
94753

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date January 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.232 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

