ZTE Blade A5 2020 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A5 2020 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 14, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A5 2020
- Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1560 x 720 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81%
|81.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|92.9%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1318:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|-
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A5 2020 +4%
140
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A5 2020 +70%
796
469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
89384
Redmi 9A +2%
90824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 10
|ROM
|Stock Android
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|January 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.398 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.901 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.
