Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A5 2020 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 14, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.