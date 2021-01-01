Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.