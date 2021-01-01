ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Oppo Realme C21 VS ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Oppo Realme C21 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Weighs 26 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Fingerprint scanner

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 103K)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 282 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 80.8% Max. Brightness Blade A7 (2020) n/a Realme C21 454 nits

Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A7 (2020) 81% Realme C21 80.8%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 136 Realme C21 +29% 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 795 Realme C21 +25% 995 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A7 (2020) 103197 Realme C21 +28% 131831 CPU - 39772 GPU - 16631 Memory - 33664 UX - 41494 Total score 103197 131831

Software Operating system Android 9 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Stock Android Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2019 March 2021 Release date January 2020 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C21 is definitely a better buy.