Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.