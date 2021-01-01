ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 135 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1560 x 720 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|-
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2050:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Galaxy A10 +76%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
Galaxy A10 +7%
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90944
Galaxy A10 +6%
96336
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade A7 (2020). But if the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1