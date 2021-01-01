ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy A40 VS ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Samsung Galaxy A40 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22

The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40 55% higher pixel density (437 vs 282 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 103K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 15W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Fingerprint scanner

More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.09 inches 5.9 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi 437 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81% 85.5% Display tests RGB color space - 142.6% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Blade A7 (2020) n/a Galaxy A40 553 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A7 (2020) 81% Galaxy A40 +6% 85.5%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 136 Galaxy A40 +96% 267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 795 Galaxy A40 +22% 968 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A7 (2020) 103197 Galaxy A40 +37% 140996 CPU - 46590 GPU - 20362 Memory - 28369 UX - 45229 Total score 103197 140996 3DMark Wild Life Performance Blade A7 (2020) n/a Galaxy A40 404 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 404 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Stock Android One UI 2.0 OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Blade A7 (2020) n/a Galaxy A40 10:05 hr Watching videos (Player) Blade A7 (2020) n/a Galaxy A40 10:58 hr Talk (3G) Blade A7 (2020) n/a Galaxy A40 20:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 4 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Blade A7 (2020) n/a Galaxy A40 82.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2019 April 2019 Release date January 2020 April 2019 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.