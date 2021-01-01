Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.