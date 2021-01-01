ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 135 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|1560 x 720 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|81%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Redmi 8A +33%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
Redmi 8A +2%
807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90944
Redmi 8A +4%
94753
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3648 x 2190
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.232 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A7 (2020).
