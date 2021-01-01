ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
- Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 103K)
- Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|93%
|PWM
|-
|500 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|710:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
136
Redmi 9 +164%
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
Redmi 9 +66%
1316
|CPU
|-
|72166
|GPU
|-
|37094
|Memory
|-
|46201
|UX
|-
|66932
|Total score
|103197
|222980
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|662
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8648
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|3:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
31:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|January 2020
|July 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.06 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.
