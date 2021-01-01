ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 VS ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Xiaomi Redmi 9 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Weighs 34 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 103K)

Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 18W fast charging

Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.2% Display tests RGB color space - 93% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 35 ms Contrast - 710:1 Max. Brightness Blade A7 (2020) n/a Redmi 9 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A7 (2020) 81% Redmi 9 +3% 83.2%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 136 Redmi 9 +164% 359 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 795 Redmi 9 +66% 1316 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A7 (2020) 103197 Redmi 9 +116% 222980 CPU - 72166 GPU - 37094 Memory - 46201 UX - 66932 Total score 103197 222980 3DMark Wild Life Performance Blade A7 (2020) n/a Redmi 9 662 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 662 PCMark 3.0 score - 8648 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Stock Android MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Blade A7 (2020) n/a Redmi 9 83.7 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2019 June 2020 Release date January 2020 July 2020 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.