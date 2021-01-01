Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A7 (2020) vs Redmi 9A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A7 (2020)
vs
Redmi 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.9%
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 1318:1
Max. Brightness
Blade A7 (2020)
n/a
Redmi 9A
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and Xiaomi Redmi 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A7 (2020) +70%
795
Redmi 9A
469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 10
ROM Stock Android MIUI 12
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2019 June 2020
Release date January 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.398 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.901 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

