ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi 9C VS ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Xiaomi Redmi 9C Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Weighs 32 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 175 and 136 points

The phone is 8-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Price Xiaomi Redmi 9C Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 282 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.1% Max. Brightness Blade A7 (2020) n/a Redmi 9C 403 nits

Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A7 (2020) 81% Redmi 9C 81.1%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and Xiaomi Redmi 9C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 136 Redmi 9C +29% 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A7 (2020) 795 Redmi 9C +25% 995 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A7 (2020) 103197 Redmi 9C +9% 112946 CPU - 42566 GPU - 14260 Memory - 29180 UX - 25965 Total score 103197 112946

Software Operating system Android 9 Android 10 ROM Stock Android MIUI 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2019 June 2020 Release date January 2020 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.355 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.729 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.