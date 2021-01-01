Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A7 (2020) vs Redmi Note 7 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

ЗТЕ Блейд А7 (2020)
ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 90K)
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A7 (2020)
vs
Redmi Note 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 43.2 ms
Contrast - 1639:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade A7 (2020)
90944
Redmi Note 7 +88%
170589

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2019 January 2019
Release date January 2020 January 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Huawei Honor 8A
2. ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi 7A
3. ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Huawei Honor 8A 2020
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 10i
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish