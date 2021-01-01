Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A7 (2020) vs Blade 11 Prime – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs Blade 11 Prime

ЗТЕ Блейд А7 (2020)
VS
ЗТЕ Блэйд 11 Прайм
ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
ZTE Blade 11 Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the ZTE Blade 11 Prime, which is powered by the same chip and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 11 Prime
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
  • Supports fast charging
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A7 (2020)
vs
Blade 11 Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.4%

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A7 (2020) and ZTE Blade 11 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 11
ROM Stock Android MiFavor 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2019 April 2021
Release date January 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 147 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade 11 Prime is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 7 vs Blade A7 (2020)
2. Honor 8A vs Blade A7 (2020)
3. Redmi 8A vs Blade A7 (2020)
4. Redmi 7A vs Blade A7 (2020)
5. Realme C2 vs Blade A7 (2020)
6. Honor 8A 2020 vs Blade A7 (2020)
7. Blade 20 Smart vs Blade A7 (2020)
8. Blade V10 vs Blade 11 Prime

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish