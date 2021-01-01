ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs 20 Smart
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
- Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 90K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 283 and 135 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1560 x 720 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|265 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81%
|82.9%
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Blade 20 Smart +110%
283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
Blade 20 Smart +42%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90944
Blade 20 Smart +87%
169852
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Stock Android
|MiFavor 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|October 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.498 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.303 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade 20 Smart is definitely a better buy.
