Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the ZTE Blade A5 2020, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels 1560 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81% 81%

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade A7 (2020) +2%
90944
Blade A5 2020
89384

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 9
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2019 November 2019
Release date January 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the ZTE Blade A7 (2020). It has a better battery life and camera.

