Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the ZTE Blade A5 2020, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.