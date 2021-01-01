ZTE Blade A7 (2020) vs A5 2020
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch ZTE Blade A7 (2020) (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the ZTE Blade A5 2020, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1560 x 720 pixels
|1560 x 720 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81%
|81%
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|-
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Blade A5 2020 +4%
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
796
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade A7 (2020) +2%
90944
89384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 9
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|November 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 87 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the ZTE Blade A7 (2020). It has a better battery life and camera.
