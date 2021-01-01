Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade A7 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.