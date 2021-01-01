Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A7 Vita vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade A7 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 Vita
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A7 Vita
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.46% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Blade A7 Vita
n/a
Honor 8A
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147 mm (5.79 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade A7 Vita
75.46%
Honor 8A +5%
79.52%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A7 Vita and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade A7 Vita
31631
Honor 8A +172%
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade A7 Vita
n/a
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor UI EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade A7 Vita
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 January 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8A is definitely a better buy.

