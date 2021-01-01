Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade A7 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.