ZTE Blade A71 vs Oppo Realme C21 VS ZTE Blade A71 Oppo Realme C21 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71 Modern USB Type-C port

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 115K)

Reverse charging feature

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 175 and 147 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 80.8% Max. Brightness Blade A71 454 nits Realme C21 454 nits

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A71 +2% 82.6% Realme C21 80.8%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A71 147 Realme C21 +19% 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A71 755 Realme C21 +32% 995 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A71 115223 Realme C21 +14% 131831 CPU - 39772 GPU - 16631 Memory - 33664 UX - 41494 Total score 115223 131831

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MiFavor 11 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No (5 W) No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A71.