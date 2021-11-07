ZTE Blade A71 vs Oppo Realme C21Y
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (454 against 403 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 115K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610
- 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 147 points
- Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
18
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Unisoc T610
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
147
Realme C21Y +139%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
755
Realme C21Y +74%
1316
|CPU
|-
|65335
|GPU
|-
|32342
|Memory
|-
|38660
|UX
|-
|57207
|Total score
|115223
|195245
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MiFavor 11
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (5 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21Y. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A71.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1