ZTE Blade A71 vs Oppo Realme C21Y

ZTE Blade A71
Oppo Realme C21Y

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (454 against 403 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 115K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 147 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A71
vs
Realme C21Y

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Blade A71 +13%
454 nits
Realme C21Y
403 nits

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade A71 +1%
82.6%
Realme C21Y
81.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Unisoc T610
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock - 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A71
147
Realme C21Y +139%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A71
755
Realme C21Y +74%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Blade A71
115223
Realme C21Y +69%
195245
CPU - 65335
GPU - 32342
Memory - 38660
UX - 57207
Total score 115223 195245
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MiFavor 11 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (5 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 June 2021
Release date November 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21Y. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A71.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

