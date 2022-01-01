Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A71 vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A03s

ЗТЕ Блэйд А71
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
ZTE Blade A71
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (486 against 447 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 145 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A71
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - 806 Hz
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1126:1
Max. Brightness
Blade A71
447 nits
Galaxy A03s +9%
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade A71 +1%
82.6%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A71
145
Galaxy A03s +22%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A71
749
Galaxy A03s +18%
885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Blade A71
114139
Galaxy A03s +5%
119782
CPU - 36930
GPU - 15632
Memory - 29149
UX - 38919
Total score 114139 119782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MiFavor 11 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A03s
20:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A03s
15:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A03s
29:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 August 2021
Release date November 2021 August 2021
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A71.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
